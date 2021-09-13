Gnosis Trading 13.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GNO)

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Gnosis has a market cap of $406.48 million and $5.52 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gnosis has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. One Gnosis coin can currently be bought for $270.16 or 0.00600317 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00060116 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002776 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.33 or 0.00151825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00013630 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $332.44 or 0.00738703 BTC.

Gnosis Profile

Gnosis (CRYPTO:GNO) is a coin. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,587 coins. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gnosis’ official message board is medium.com/gnosis-pm

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Gnosis Coin Trading

