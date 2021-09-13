GNY Market Capitalization Hits $69.68 Million (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. In the last week, GNY has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. GNY has a market capitalization of $69.68 million and approximately $173,812.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GNY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000809 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GNY alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00058900 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.85 or 0.00153829 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002774 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00013750 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00042628 BTC.

About GNY

GNY is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . GNY’s official website is www.gny.io . The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.