GNY Price Reaches $0.36 on Top Exchanges (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last week, GNY has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar. One GNY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000799 BTC on exchanges. GNY has a total market cap of $69.64 million and $139,379.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00060009 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002794 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.02 or 0.00150176 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00013713 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00043155 BTC.

About GNY

GNY is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official website is www.gny.io . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

