Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $8.10 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $9.10. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.66% from the company’s previous close.

GOL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. HSBC raised their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.76.

GOL stock opened at $7.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.04. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $11.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.48.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $194.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.22 million. On average, research analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $968,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 377.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 25,677 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 665,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 8.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 77,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 238.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

