Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Shares Down 4.2%

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) dropped 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.49. Approximately 1,935,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,400,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AUMN shares. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Golden Minerals to $1.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Golden Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.56. The company has a market cap of $78.96 million, a PE ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.26.

Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.

