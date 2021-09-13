Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Trading Down 4.2%

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) was down 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.49. Approximately 1,932,361 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 247% from the average daily volume of 557,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AUMN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Golden Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Golden Minerals to $1.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

The company has a market cap of $78.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.56.

Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.

