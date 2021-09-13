Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $13.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on GOGL. Pareto Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Golden Ocean Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.

NASDAQ GOGL opened at $11.36 on Monday. Golden Ocean Group has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.78.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $275.70 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 27,944 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,517 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 348,459 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 36.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

