Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Given “Hold” Rating at Truist Securities

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Truist Securities in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $21.00. Truist Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.54% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Goodrich Petroleum from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist lowered Goodrich Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

GDP opened at $20.62 on Wednesday. Goodrich Petroleum has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $278.58 million, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.52.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Goodrich Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 26.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Goodrich Petroleum will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 14.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 6.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 433,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. 68.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Goodrich Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas on properties. It holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

