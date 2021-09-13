Goose Finance (EGG) Price Tops $0.51 on Major Exchanges

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 13th. In the last week, Goose Finance has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Goose Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00001132 BTC on popular exchanges. Goose Finance has a market capitalization of $893,514.93 and approximately $166,355.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00060246 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002778 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.24 or 0.00151737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00013696 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00042892 BTC.

About Goose Finance

Goose Finance (EGG) is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial . Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Goose Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goose Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goose Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

