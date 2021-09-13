Gores Guggenheim, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on September 20th (OTCMKTS:GGPIU)

Gores Guggenheim’s (OTCMKTS:GGPIU) lock-up period will end on Monday, September 20th. Gores Guggenheim had issued 75,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 23rd. The total size of the offering was $750,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Gores Guggenheim’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of GGPIU opened at $10.30 on Monday. Gores Guggenheim has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGPIU. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Gores Guggenheim in the 1st quarter worth $2,482,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,259,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Gores Guggenheim in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,965,000.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

