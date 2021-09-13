Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) & Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) Head-To-Head Comparison

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) and Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies and Odonate Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gracell Biotechnologies 0 0 4 0 3.00 Odonate Therapeutics 1 3 0 0 1.75

Gracell Biotechnologies currently has a consensus price target of $34.50, indicating a potential upside of 162.76%. Odonate Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.08%. Given Gracell Biotechnologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Gracell Biotechnologies is more favorable than Odonate Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gracell Biotechnologies and Odonate Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gracell Biotechnologies N/A N/A -$32.47 million ($2.10) -6.25 Odonate Therapeutics N/A N/A -$126.35 million ($3.84) -0.85

Gracell Biotechnologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Odonate Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.0% of Gracell Biotechnologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.7% of Odonate Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.9% of Odonate Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Gracell Biotechnologies and Odonate Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gracell Biotechnologies N/A N/A N/A Odonate Therapeutics N/A -96.44% -75.47%

Summary

Gracell Biotechnologies beats Odonate Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The company's product candidates also comprise; and GC007g, a donor-derived CD19-directed allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of r/r B-ALL. In addition, it has a portfolio of earlier stage product candidates targeting various cancer indications, such as ovarian cancer, breast cancer, peripheral T cell lymphoma, a subtype of NHL, and T cell lymphoblastic leukemia. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Suzhou, China.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics that improves and extends the lives of patients with cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are used in the treatment of cancer. The company was founded in March 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

