Graphlinq Protocol Price Reaches $0.0217 on Top Exchanges (GLQ)

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Graphlinq Protocol has a total market cap of $7.39 million and $463,423.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0217 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Graphlinq Protocol has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00060182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002767 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.84 or 0.00151926 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00013539 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00042805 BTC.

Graphlinq Protocol Profile

Graphlinq Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

