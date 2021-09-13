Graviocoin Market Cap Reaches $2.50 Million (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. During the last week, Graviocoin has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0347 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $2.50 million and approximately $130.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $180.18 or 0.00402788 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006881 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000577 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003270 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000461 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin (CRYPTO:GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

