Graviton Hits Market Cap of $19.20 Million (GTON)

Graviton (CURRENCY:GTON) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. During the last week, Graviton has traded down 44% against the US dollar. One Graviton coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.29 or 0.00011692 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviton has a total market cap of $19.20 million and $440,398.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00078409 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.97 or 0.00123751 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.88 or 0.00174415 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,350.01 or 1.00274810 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,273.08 or 0.07237209 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $405.43 or 0.00896458 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002971 BTC.

About Graviton

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

Graviton Coin Trading

