GREE (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.35

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.35 and last traded at $6.35, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GREE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.25.

GREE, Inc, a technology company, engages in the online media business in Japan and internationally. The company offers various mobile social games; and develops and operates titles on the Nintendo Switch and Facebook Messenger. It also engages in the live entertainment business specializing in the virtual YouTuber (VTuber).

