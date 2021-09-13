Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.22.

Several analysts recently commented on GPRE shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In related news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $61,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,665.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,524.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Green Plains by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Green Plains in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Green Plains by 4,114.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Green Plains by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Green Plains in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

Shares of GPRE traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.86. The stock had a trading volume of 7,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,597. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.87. Green Plains has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $38.53.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $724.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.41 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The business’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Green Plains will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

