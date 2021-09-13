GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Trading Up 7.6%

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)’s share price was up 7.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.01 and last traded at $8.97. Approximately 165,836 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 876,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.34.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GSKY shares. TheStreet raised shares of GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.92.

Get GreenSky alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.71.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $136.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.63 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 20.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GreenSky by 2.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 97.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 36,362 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 9.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 26.1% in the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 835,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 172,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 26.2% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY)

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.