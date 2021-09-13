GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Trading Up 7.6%

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)’s share price was up 7.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.01 and last traded at $8.97. Approximately 165,836 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 876,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.34.
A number of analysts have weighed in on GSKY shares. TheStreet raised shares of GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.92.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.71.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GreenSky by 2.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 97.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 36,362 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 9.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 26.1% in the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 835,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 172,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 26.2% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY)
GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
