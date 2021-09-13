Gregory J. Jr. Gluchowski Acquires 4,033 Shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Stock

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Director Gregory J. Jr. Gluchowski acquired 4,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,825.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:AOUT traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,818. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.06. The company has a market capitalization of $341.93 million and a PE ratio of 18.37. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $36.62.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $60.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.59 million. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 6.99%. American Outdoor Brands’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter valued at $35,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.29.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

