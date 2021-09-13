Grin (GRIN) Achieves Market Cap of $26.68 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 13th. In the last week, Grin has traded down 21.9% against the dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000708 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a total market capitalization of $26.68 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,054.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,287.09 or 0.07295764 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $182.10 or 0.00404179 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $616.54 or 0.01368434 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.15 or 0.00124616 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.65 or 0.00594046 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.26 or 0.00486653 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.66 or 0.00347720 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006801 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 83,648,760 coins. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

