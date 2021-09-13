Group Nine Acquisition (NASDAQ:GNAC) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC) rose 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.70. Approximately 45,420 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 27,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $15,404,000. Evermore Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $11,198,000. HBK Investments L P boosted its position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 897,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,778,000 after acquiring an additional 297,503 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,165,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,914,000. 53.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

