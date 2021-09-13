Grumpy.finance (GRUMPY) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Grumpy.finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Grumpy.finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grumpy.finance has a total market capitalization of $807,727.78 and approximately $679.00 worth of Grumpy.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Grumpy.finance has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Grumpy.finance

Grumpy.finance (GRUMPY) is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2021. Grumpy.finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,903,923,604,469 coins. Grumpy.finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Grumpy.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grumpy.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grumpy.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

