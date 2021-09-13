Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Shares Gap Up to $10.56

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.56, but opened at $12.09. Grupo Financiero Galicia shares last traded at $12.39, with a volume of 48,517 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.78.
Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile (NASDAQ:GGAL)
Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.
