Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Shares Gap Up to $10.56

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.56, but opened at $12.09. Grupo Financiero Galicia shares last traded at $12.39, with a volume of 48,517 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.78.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGAL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 269.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. 7.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

