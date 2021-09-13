Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $93.38 Million

Equities research analysts expect Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) to post $93.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $94.40 million and the lowest is $92.35 million. Guardant Health posted sales of $74.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full-year sales of $367.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $364.50 million to $371.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $509.13 million, with estimates ranging from $472.20 million to $542.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. The firm had revenue of $92.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.63 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James began coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total transaction of $613,148.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,560.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,372,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,427 shares of company stock valued at $2,549,824. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Guardant Health by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,627,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,448,000 after purchasing an additional 486,607 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,525,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,235,000 after buying an additional 121,224 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 11.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,402,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,599,000 after buying an additional 352,823 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 31.8% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,661,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,495,000 after buying an additional 642,750 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 27.4% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,637,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,613,000 after buying an additional 567,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health stock opened at $129.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 19.57, a quick ratio of 19.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.53. Guardant Health has a 12 month low of $94.28 and a 12 month high of $181.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.24 and a beta of 0.51.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

