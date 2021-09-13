Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Guess?’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.50. Guess? reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guess? will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Guess?.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.26. Guess? had a return on equity of 34.26% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $628.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GES shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Guess? from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GES. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Guess? during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Guess? by 5,684.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Guess? in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Guess? in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Guess? by 5,101.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GES traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.21. 571,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,658. Guess? has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.03 and a 200-day moving average of $25.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 2.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Guess?’s payout ratio is currently -642.86%.

Guess? announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

