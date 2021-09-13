Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GWRE. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Monday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Sunday, September 5th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $353,107.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,557 shares in the company, valued at $626,107.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $117,178.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,843.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,133 shares of company stock worth $915,349 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Jabodon PT Co. bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,349,000. Quest Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.4% in the first quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 45,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 33,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.2% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 764,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,670,000 after acquiring an additional 9,135 shares during the period. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.8% in the first quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,452,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,597,000 after acquiring an additional 79,500 shares during the period.

GWRE stock opened at $122.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Guidewire Software has a one year low of $91.76 and a one year high of $134.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of -154.52 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.95.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.43 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

