Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Boosts Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $25,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 266,991 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $87,306,000 after purchasing an additional 114,977 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $69,683,000 after purchasing an additional 113,961 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 23,195.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.82.

Shares of GS stock traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $406.61. 53,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,820,621. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.52 and a fifty-two week high of $420.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $391.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $365.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $137.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.36%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

