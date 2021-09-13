Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,990 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.0% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $75,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,050 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 11,286 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 549,251 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $219,942,000 after acquiring an additional 36,434 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,088,000. Finally, South State Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 5,693 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 8,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total value of $3,314,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,970,706.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,438 shares of company stock worth $41,902,034 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.04.

NYSE UNH traded up $11.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $415.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,058. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $289.64 and a 52-week high of $431.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $416.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $397.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

