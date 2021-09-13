Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $26,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $953.31.

NYSE BLK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $916.63. The stock had a trading volume of 7,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,308. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $531.39 and a 52-week high of $959.89. The company has a market cap of $139.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $903.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $843.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.85 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.