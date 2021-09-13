Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,563 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Netflix makes up about 0.6% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $46,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 65.0% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at $769,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,729,194 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $11.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $586.76. 109,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,079,025. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $540.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $523.63. The company has a market cap of $259.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.04, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $458.60 and a 12 month high of $615.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Edward Jones began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $616.79.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

