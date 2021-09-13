Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Grows Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $29,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 110,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 964.4% during the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 238.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,304,000 after buying an additional 121,487 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 603.7% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 21,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 18,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 53,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UPS traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $194.19. The company had a trading volume of 43,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.76 and a 1-year high of $219.59. The company has a market cap of $169.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.57 and a 200-day moving average of $193.41.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Stephens increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

