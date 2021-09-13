Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $146.45 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.9% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $146,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covey Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 314.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 769 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $1,031,000. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,841.72.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $23.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,840.79. 30,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,562. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,925.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,707.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,416.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

