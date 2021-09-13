Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $19.80 Million Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $19,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHTR. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR traded up $10.97 on Monday, reaching $798.09. 17,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,949. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market cap of $146.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $762.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $696.88. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $572.46 and a 52-week high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC upped their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $808.57.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

