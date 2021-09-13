Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $29.62 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,546 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 14,139 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $29,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $364,127,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,796 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $92,111,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,281,936 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $370,633,000 after buying an additional 1,184,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 23.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,755 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $330,344,000 after acquiring an additional 892,082 shares during the last quarter. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. DZ Bank downgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.64.

Oracle stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.82. The stock had a trading volume of 209,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,609,851. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $55.14 and a 12 month high of $91.78. The company has a market capitalization of $247.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

