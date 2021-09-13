Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $31.03 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,481 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $31,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.62.

HON stock traded up $2.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $224.78. 71,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,750,582. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $228.65 and its 200 day moving average is $223.46. The firm has a market cap of $155.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.85 and a twelve month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.