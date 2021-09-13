Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $31.45 Million Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Linde were worth $31,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 39.4% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 33,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,562 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Linde by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 61,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,776,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Linde by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 338,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,816,000 after acquiring an additional 14,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Linde by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 225,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $3.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $313.47. The stock had a trading volume of 25,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,444. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $303.55 and its 200 day moving average is $290.95. The company has a market capitalization of $161.88 billion, a PE ratio of 50.61, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $214.14 and a 12 month high of $317.03.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Sunday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.23.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

