Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $35.18 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Danaher were worth $35,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 4.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 205,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,333,000 after purchasing an additional 8,620 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. NBW Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 42,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,541,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DHR. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen raised their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.53.

Danaher stock traded down $12.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $317.55. The stock had a trading volume of 72,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,088. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $201.44 and a 1-year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.