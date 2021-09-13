Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $38.33 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,130 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $38,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $553,035,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in NIKE by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,566,329,000 after buying an additional 3,045,282 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $223,388,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,576,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in NIKE by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,073,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,473 shares in the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NIKE from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.26.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $3.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $160.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,242,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.74 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.29. The company has a market cap of $253.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 379,671 shares of company stock worth $60,634,427 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

