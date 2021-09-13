Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $41.26 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 355,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $41,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 160.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,401,508 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,246,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413,312 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,264,572 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $726,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,139 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,654,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,083,000. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,831,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $819,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,461,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,883 shares of company stock valued at $27,964,400 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT traded down $3.72 on Monday, hitting $125.08. 176,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,381,279. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $100.34 and a 12 month high of $129.52. The company has a market cap of $221.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.74 and its 200-day moving average is $119.21.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.93.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

