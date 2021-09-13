Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $68.18 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,792 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises 0.9% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $68,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 31,743 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,123,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 5.1% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 586,634 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $187,072,000 after purchasing an additional 28,497 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $605,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot in the second quarter worth $390,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 97.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. OTR Global cut The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.52.

NYSE:HD traded up $3.24 on Monday, hitting $335.19. 105,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,974,430. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $326.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.87.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

