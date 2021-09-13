Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $94.65 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 608,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,687 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.2% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $94,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% during the first quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 13,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $324,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 980,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,291,000 after purchasing an additional 82,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.9% during the first quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 6,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $2.10 on Monday, reaching $159.46. 413,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,652,624. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $91.38 and a 52 week high of $167.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $187.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

