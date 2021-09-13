Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Purchases 12,130 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 280,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,130 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $25,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,290,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,803,517,000 after buying an additional 1,428,700 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 12.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,006,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,752,000 after buying an additional 1,530,364 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 209.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,341,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,106,000 after buying an additional 9,031,544 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,432,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $965,612,000 after buying an additional 465,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,742,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,271,000 after buying an additional 235,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 173,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,090,782.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $103.93. The stock had a trading volume of 233,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,097,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $45.86 and a 1 year high of $105.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.51.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 42.55%.

MS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.74.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.