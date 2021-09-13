Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Purchases 25,508 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 306,916 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,508 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $43,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Walmart by 70.1% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 40.0% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth about $60,000. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on WMT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.59.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $145.64. 172,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,559,615. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.12 billion, a PE ratio of 41.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,230,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.84, for a total transaction of $169,584,689.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,479,110.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $1,205,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,116,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,252,419,710 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

