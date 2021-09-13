Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Purchases 855 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,556 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Square were worth $18,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Square by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,066,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Square by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,471,000 after purchasing an additional 26,063 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the 1st quarter worth $341,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Square by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Square by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 7,114 shares in the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.98, for a total transaction of $45,596,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 693,992 shares of company stock worth $170,469,619 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQ traded down $5.78 on Monday, hitting $242.12. The stock had a trading volume of 177,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,525,254. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $258.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.81 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The stock has a market cap of $111.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 2.43.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

SQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.85.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

