Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $35,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 18.7% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $191.52. The company had a trading volume of 63,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816,350. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $176.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $134.12 and a 1 year high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Summit Redstone lowered shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

