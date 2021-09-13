Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 1,241 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $41,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,833,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,990 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Chevron by 13.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,283,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,433 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 316.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,277 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at $125,336,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,136,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,795,221,000 after buying an additional 1,177,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.70.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $1.90 on Monday, reaching $97.97. The company had a trading volume of 798,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,320,822. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.47 billion, a PE ratio of 51.83, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

