Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 1,265 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 337,831 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.0% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $78,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at $373,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,566,000. NBW Capital LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 14,677 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,039 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Visa by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,358 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.52.

NYSE:V traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $224.82. The company had a trading volume of 205,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,328,368. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $237.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.37. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,342,613. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.