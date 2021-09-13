Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 1,524 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,168 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $28,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $206.01. 110,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,894,711. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $197.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.23. The firm has a market cap of $142.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.72 and a 52 week high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

Several research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.26.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

