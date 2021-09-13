Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 2,856 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 865,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,856 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.7% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $54,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 51.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM traded up $1.60 on Monday, hitting $55.58. 789,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,784,996. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.44. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.93. The firm has a market cap of $235.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

