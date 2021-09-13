Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 3,098 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 831,150 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,098 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 0.6% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $46,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $32,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 809.5% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 59.6% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,521.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,740 shares of company stock worth $1,042,314 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.81. 468,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,775,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VZ. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.83.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.