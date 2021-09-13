Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 481 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $37,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.2% in the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 10,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.21, for a total transaction of $942,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,229.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $3.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $338.34. 26,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,716. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.46. The company has a market cap of $214.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $210.42 and a 52-week high of $345.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

A number of research firms have commented on ACN. Bank of America lifted their target price on Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.99.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.